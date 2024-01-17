Janus (JBI) Boosts Trojan Storage Security With Noke Smart Locks

Janus International Group, Inc. JBI continues its strategic partnership with Trojan Storage, extending the deployment of Noke smart locks to enhance security and convenience across nine facilities. With 5,000 units already equipped, Trojan Storage has embraced Janus's Noke Smart Entry system, revolutionizing the self-storage experience.



Trojan Storage's commitment to modernizing customer interactions aligns seamlessly with Janus's mission to redefine the total self-storage experience through innovative technology. The Noke Smart Entry system incorporates keyless smart entry points, smart keypads, and electronic locks, providing a first-class storage experience. By integrating Noke ONE smart locks and technology at entry points, Trojan Storage ensures heightened security and convenience for its customers.



The Noke system not only improves individual unit security but also streamlines operational processes. The smart locks automate labor-intensive tasks such as lock checks and overlocking, enhancing operational efficiency for self-storage owners. This move reflects Janus's dedication to delivering cutting-edge access control technologies that cater to the evolving needs of the self-storage and industrial sectors.



Janus solidifies its position as a leading provider of advanced access control solutions as Trojan Storage expands the installation of Noke smart locks across its 43 facilities. This collaboration signifies a forward-thinking approach to self-storage, combining security, convenience, and innovation to create a superior customer experience in the industry.



In embracing Janus's Noke technology, Trojan Storage exemplifies the transformative power of smart locks in shaping the future of the self-storage landscape.

Share Price Performance

JBI shares have gained 28% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 14.2% growth. Janus is strategically oriented toward attaining sustained long-term growth by fortifying its presence in key markets. The company aims to enhance the adoption of the Noke system among its self-storage clientele, optimize platform efficiencies, and execute strategic, value-adding mergers and acquisitions. This multifaceted approach underscores Janus's commitment to long-term growth and innovation in its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Janus currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector are:



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). AWI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average. The stock has rallied 32.1% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 1.3% and 6.8%, respectively, from the previous year’s levels.



TopBuild Corp. BLD currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average. Shares of BLD have surged 97.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 7.1% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



NVR, Inc. NVR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. NVR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.6%, on average. The stock has gained 43.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVR’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a decline of 3.7% and 10.2%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

