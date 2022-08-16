Janus International Reports Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Tuesday reported a swing to profit in the second quarter, compared to loss last year. Revenue quarter surged the quarter, compared to the prior year. Further, the company raised its revenue outlook for the full year.

The company recorded quarterly profit of $22.84 million or $0.16 per share, compared to loss of $1.69 million or $0.02 per share a year ago.

On average, 5 analysts were looking for earnings of $0.13 per share. Analysts estimates exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $247.71 million from $174.18 million in the previous year. Wall Street expected $224.94 million.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company raised revenue to $940 - $960 million, up from its previous range of $890 million to $910 million.

