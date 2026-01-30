Janus Henderson Group Plc Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Janus Henderson Group Plc (JHG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $394.0 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $118.7 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Janus Henderson Group Plc reported adjusted earnings of $302.2 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 61.2% to $1.142 billion from $708.3 million last year.

Janus Henderson Group Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $394.0 Mln. vs. $118.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $1.142 Bln vs. $708.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.