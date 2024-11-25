Janus Henderson Boosts Stake in DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture (GB:DFS) has released an update.

Janus Henderson Group PLC has crossed a 5% threshold in its voting rights in DFS Furniture PLC, marking a significant acquisition of influence within the company. This positions Janus Henderson as a key player in DFS Furniture’s decision-making process, reflecting strategic interests in the furniture retailer’s future.

