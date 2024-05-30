News & Insights

Janus Henderson Appoints Berg Crawford as CAO

May 30, 2024 — 06:01 pm EDT

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) has issued an announcement.

Janus Henderson Group plc has appointed Berg Crawford as the new Chief Accounting Officer, bringing in a seasoned finance professional with a wealth of experience from Advanced Energy Industries and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Based in Denver and reporting to the CFO, Crawford’s role comes with eligibility for the company’s annual discretionary compensation program and standard employee benefits, ensuring his interests are aligned with the firm’s governance policies.

