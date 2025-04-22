Janover Rebrands As DeFi Development Corp To Align With Crypto Treasury Strategy

(RTTNews) - Janover Inc. (JNVR) on Tuesday officially rebranded as DeFi Development Corporation, signaling its transformation into a crypto treasury vehicle aimed at public market investors.

The company also announced plans to change its Nasdaq ticker symbol to DFDV at a later date. CEO Joseph Onorati stated that the rebrand reflects the firm's mission to deliver transparent, crypto-native capital allocation within public markets.

To support this shift, the company will launch a new website, www.defidevcorp.com, which will provide treasury disclosures including current Solana or SOL holdings, SOL per share or SPS, and other metrics that offer insight into the company's crypto-based financial position.

The name and forthcoming ticker change will not impact the company's legal structure, daily operations, or existing financial reporting. Shareholders do not need to take any action. Additional updates will be shared through official press releases and regulatory filings.

JNVR is currently trading at $41.54, or 5.63% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

