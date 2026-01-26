Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades S&T Bancorp (STBA)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for S&T Bancorp (NasdaqGS:STBA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.59% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for S&T Bancorp is $42.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.59% from its latest reported closing price of $41.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for S&T Bancorp is 417MM, an increase of 6.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&T Bancorp. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STBA is 0.07%, an increase of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 33,133K shares. The put/call ratio of STBA is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,283K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,604K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 7.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,276K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 955K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 51.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 950K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 2.31% over the last quarter.

