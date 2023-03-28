Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

On March 28, 2023, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded their outlook for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.27% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Encore Capital Group is $65.28. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 34.27% from its latest reported closing price of $48.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Encore Capital Group is $1,361MM, a decrease of 2.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.18.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,733K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 1,508K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares, representing a decrease of 16.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 1,508K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 7.80% over the last quarter.

HFCSX - Hennessy Focus Fund Investor Class holds 1,455K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 15.56% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,250K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Capital Group. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECPG is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 31,819K shares. The put/call ratio of ECPG is 2.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Encore Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.