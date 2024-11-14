News & Insights

Janison Education Group’s Transformative Year and Strategic Shift

November 14, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Janison Education Group Ltd. (AU:JAN) has released an update.

Janison Education Group has experienced a transformative year with the appointment of a new CEO, Sujata Stead, who brings a wealth of experience from leading education organizations. Despite a ‘custodial year’ and a significant contract with NSW Department of Education, the company’s revenue increased by 5% to $43.1 million, falling short of internal goals. The company aims to recalibrate its strategy to enhance its future financial performance.

