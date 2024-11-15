Janison Education Group Ltd. Concludes Successful AGM

Janison Education Group Ltd. (AU:JAN) has released an update.

Janison Education Group Ltd. (ASX:JAN) successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions including the re-election of Michael Hill as director and the renewal of the Employee Share Ownership Plan being carried. The meeting showcased strong shareholder support, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

