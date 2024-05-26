Janison Education Director Increases Shareholding

Janison Education Group Ltd. (AU:JAN) has released an update.

Janison Education Group Ltd. has announced a change in director Kathleen Bailey-Lord’s interests, revealing an on-market acquisition of 100,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares at a price of $0.299470 each. This transaction increased her indirect holdings to 171,000 shares through the BL Family Pty Ltd trustee for The Bailey-Lord Superannuation Fund. No changes were reported in director’s interests in contracts or during closed periods.

