Jamf Unveils AI Innovations and Enhanced Management Solutions at Jamf Nation Live 2025

Jamf unveiled platform advancements in AI, automation, and compliance at Jamf Nation Live, enhancing Apple device management and security.

Jamf, a leading provider of Apple management and security solutions, unveiled its latest advancements at the Jamf Nation Live event in Minneapolis. The new features focus on enhancing IT operations through artificial intelligence and automation, including the introduction of the AI Assistant with search and explain capabilities to simplify device management and improve decision-making for IT administrators. Jamf also announced the general availability of Blueprints for Declarative Device Management, designed to streamline device setup and management. Additionally, the upgraded Self Service+ portal empowers users with more autonomy and enhanced security features while new compliance tools help organizations manage risks effectively. Other improvements include a simplified navigation experience for admins and the impending launch of a network relay service to securely connect devices during onboarding.

Potential Positives

Jamf showcased significant advancements in its platform, particularly in AI capabilities, simplifying IT tasks and enhancing decision-making for customers managing Apple devices.

The introduction of Blueprints supports Apple's Declarative Device Management framework, streamlining device configuration and ongoing management, which is likely to improve customer satisfaction.

New security features, such as Compliance Benchmarks and proactive malware detection, enhance organizational security and compliance, addressing growing Mac adoption in the enterprise.

Enhancements to the Self Service+ portal empower end users and strengthen security, potentially reducing IT workload and fostering a more self-sufficient workforce.

Potential Negatives

Despite introducing multiple new features, the press release does not disclose any customer feedback or initial adoption rates for the recently launched products, which raises concerns about their acceptance and effectiveness in the market.

The announcement could imply that previous offerings may not have met all customer needs, necessitating the introduction of new capabilities, which might reflect negatively on past performance.

The focus on new features and tools may overshadow ongoing challenges within the company, such as potential issues with existing products or customer service, which are not addressed in the release.

FAQ

What are the latest advancements showcased by Jamf?

Jamf showcased advancements in AI, automation, compliance, and identity management during Jamf Nation Live.

How does the AI Assistant benefit IT administrators?

The AI Assistant enhances productivity with features like natural language queries and simplified configuration explanations.

What is the purpose of Blueprints in Jamf?

Blueprints simplify device configuration by consolidating policies into a unified workflow for easier management.

What updates have been made to Self Service+ for users?

Self Service+ now includes enhanced identity management features, allowing users to manage accounts securely.

How does Jamf ensure compliance and security for organizations?

Jamf introduces Compliance Benchmarks to automate endpoint hardening and enhance software integrity with proactive malware detection.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JAMF Insider Trading Activity

$JAMF insiders have traded $JAMF stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH TSCHIDA (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,675 shares for an estimated $1,309,860 .

. DEAN HAGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,292 shares for an estimated $828,695 .

. ELIZABETH BENZ (CSO) sold 57,380 shares for an estimated $780,293

JOHN STROSAHL (CEO) sold 56,170 shares for an estimated $763,164

LINH LAM (CIO) sold 47,815 shares for an estimated $650,264

JEFF LENDINO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,579 shares for an estimated $525,673 .

. JASON WUDI (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 18,125 shares for an estimated $245,367

ANTHONY GRABENAU (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,407 shares for an estimated $184,289 .

. MICHELLE BUCARIA (CPO) sold 12,656 shares for an estimated $171,474

$JAMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $JAMF stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JAMF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JAMF in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/23/2025

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Jamf



(NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, showcased its latest platform advancements during the U.S. leg of its global customer event series, Jamf Nation Live. Jamf's newest innovations in artificial intelligence, automation, compliance, and identity management transform the way customers deploy, manage, and secure Apple devices at scale. The Jamf Nation Live series will continue in the coming months with events in Europe and Asia.







New AI capabilities to simplify IT tasks and strengthen decision-making







Jamf is building AI tools that enhance IT expertise, simplify operations, and improve efficiency. Jamf's AI Assistant empowers IT administrators with intelligent, action-oriented capabilities designed to enhance productivity and support better decision-making.





Jamf has introduced two new capabilities within AI Assistant —search skill and explain skill— now available in beta for testing.









Search skill



allows IT admins to perform quick, natural language inventory queries, making it faster and easier to identify devices that meet specific criteria. By reducing reliance on manual filtering, this feature accelerates tasks like troubleshooting, compliance auditing and fleet management.



allows IT admins to perform quick, natural language inventory queries, making it faster and easier to identify devices that meet specific criteria. By reducing reliance on manual filtering, this feature accelerates tasks like troubleshooting, compliance auditing and fleet management.





Explain skill



simplifies the complexity of mobile device management by translating intricate configurations and policies into clear, easy-to-understand language. This helps admins make informed decisions, streamline troubleshooting and manage policies with greater confidence.









Further support for Declarative Device Management with Blueprints







Following an early



preview at JNUC



, Jamf announced the general availability of Blueprints, furthering its support for Apple’s evolving Declarative Device Management (DDM) framework. Blueprints is designed to simplify and accelerate device configuration by consolidating policies, profiles and restrictions into a single, unified workflow. With Blueprints, organizations can reduce setup complexity and streamline ongoing management across Apple fleets.





In addition, Jamf introduced a beta release of Configuration Profiles within Blueprints, leveraging a new dynamic framework that delivers all available MDM keys faster and more efficiently, giving IT teams greater flexibility, speed, and control in managing devices at scale.







Self Service+ updated to empower end users and strengthen security







Jamf has expanded Self Service+, its modern end-user portal for macOS, with new capabilities that enhance both user autonomy and organizational security. Initially launched earlier this year as the next evolution of the widely adopted Self Service app, Self Service+ enables users to request, download and update apps, as well as monitor their device security – all from a single, streamlined interface.





Now, Self Service+ includes enhanced identity management features that allow users to view account details, change passwords and initiate workflows such as temporary admin access – all while maintaining full auditability and compliance. These enhancements help organizations accelerate onboarding, reduce IT touchpoints and foster a more security-aware, self-sufficient workforce from day one.







New security and compliance tools to help organizations stay protected and audit-ready







As Mac adoption continues to grow in the enterprise, Jamf is introducing new, integrated security features designed to help organizations stay ahead of risk while simplifying compliance.





Compliance Benchmarks is now generally available in Jamf Pro. Built on Apple’s macOS Security Compliance Project (mSCP), this feature enables IT teams to automate endpoint hardening workflows within their Apple management environment. Since launch, hundreds of organizations have adopted Compliance Benchmarks to accelerate compliance readiness and reduce security risk.





To enhance software integrity, App Installers now includes proactive malware detection powered by Jamf Threat Labs. Every application in the Jamf App Catalog is automatically scanned before deployment, adding a critical layer of supply chain security. The library of supported apps has also grown to include high-demand tools like iTerm and VLC media player—sourced directly from original software vendors.





Jamf has also strengthened its vulnerability management capabilities with enhanced reporting that identifies risky apps across devices and integrates with leading SIEM platforms. This gives IT and InfoSec teams a shared, actionable view of software risk and streamlines remediation efforts across the organization.







Simplified navigation and secure connectivity for a seamless admin and user experience







To support a more connected and streamlined admin experience, Jamf has introduced App Switcher in Jamf Account. Available now, App Switcher allows administrators to more seamlessly navigate the platform – accelerating workflows and reinforcing a unified platform experience.





Looking ahead, Jamf's network relay service is set to launch soon, enabling Macs and mobile devices to securely access critical services during onboarding – without relying on traditional VPN or ZTNA solutions. This new feature gives IT full control over initial connectivity while ensuring users enjoy a seamless, secure start from day one.







About Jamf







Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit



jamf.com



.







Media Contact:







Liarna La Porta |



media@jamf.com









Investor Contact:







Jennifer Gaumond |



ir@jamf





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.