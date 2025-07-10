Jamf to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Jamf will report second quarter financial results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Jamf announced that it will report its second quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025, after the market closes. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT to discuss the results. The call will be available for live streaming on Jamf’s Investor Relations website, with a replay offered later that day. Jamf focuses on managing and securing Apple products in the workplace, aiming to create a user-friendly and secure environment for organizations. Further information can be found on their website.

Jamf will report its second quarter financial results, providing investors with insights into the company's performance and potential future growth.

The management conference call scheduled for August 7, 2025, offers a platform for communication about the company's business and financial progress directly to stakeholders.

Jamf's emphasis on providing a complete management and security solution uniquely positions the company in the market, highlighting its commitment to innovation in Apple device management.

The announcement of the upcoming earnings report implies that the company's financial performance is currently being scrutinized, raising concerns among investors and stakeholders.

Scheduling theearnings callfor August 7 suggests a potential delay in the release of actual financial results, which could be viewed unfavorably by the market.

When will Jamf report its second quarter financial results for 2025?

Jamf will report its second quarter financial results on August 7, 2025.

What time is Jamf's Q2 2025earnings conference call

The conference call will be held at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the Jamf conference call webcast?

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay of the call will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. CT on August 7, 2025.

What is Jamf's mission regarding Apple management?

Jamf's mission is to simplify work by managing and securing Apple experiences that users love and organizations trust.

$JAMF Insider Trading Activity

$JAMF insiders have traded $JAMF stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH TSCHIDA (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,675 shares for an estimated $1,309,860 .

. JOHN STROSAHL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,295 shares for an estimated $936,478 .

. ELIZABETH BENZ (CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,906 shares for an estimated $903,668 .

. DEAN HAGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,292 shares for an estimated $828,695 .

. LINH LAM (CIO) sold 47,815 shares for an estimated $650,264

JEFF LENDINO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,579 shares for an estimated $525,673 .

. JASON WUDI (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,915 shares for an estimated $382,400 .

. MICHELLE BUCARIA (CPO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,761 shares for an estimated $370,381 .

. ANTHONY GRABENAU (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,407 shares for an estimated $184,289.

$JAMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $JAMF stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JAMF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JAMF in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

$JAMF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JAMF recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $JAMF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joey Marincek from JMP Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $15.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $15.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Joey Marincek from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $27.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $19.0 on 02/28/2025

MINNEAPOLIS, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced today it will report second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 7, 2025. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.







Jamf Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call







When: Thursday, August 7, 2025





Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)







Live Webcast



: The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at



https://ir.jamf.com



.







Replay



: A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on August 7, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET).









About Jamf









Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit:



www.jamf.com



.







Investor Contact:







Jennifer Gaumond





ir@jamf.com







Media Contact:







media@jamf.com



