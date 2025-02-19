Jamf Recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools

Jamf is recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2025 Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools for Apple device management.

Quiver AI Summary

Jamf has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools, highlighting its expertise in managing Apple devices. The report emphasizes the advantages of using unified endpoint management (UEM) tools, while also noting the common gaps in features and patching speed found with traditional UEMs. Jamf's Chief Strategy Officer, Henry Patel, stated that their specialized approach addresses these gaps, providing robust support for Apple's ecosystem, superior security capabilities, and efficient patching and updates. The company also offers automated provisioning and seamless integration with popular security tools, underscoring its commitment to delivering a comprehensive management solution tailored specifically for Apple devices in enterprise environments.

Potential Positives

Jamf has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools, enhancing its credibility and visibility in the market.

The company emphasizes specialized expertise in managing Apple devices, highlighting its unique position in addressing feature gaps found in traditional UEM tools.

Jamf offers immediate security updates and superior patching capabilities for Apple devices, showcasing its commitment to delivering effective solutions tailored for the Apple ecosystem.

The company's solutions facilitate seamless integration with major security tools, ensuring that Apple devices can effectively operate within broader enterprise security frameworks.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the gaps that clients frequently report with traditional UEM tools, which could indicate a broader industry problem that might affect the perception of Jamf's competitors as well as the effectiveness of its own solutions.

The acknowledgment of “feature gaps” in nonstandard devices and challenges with patching speed may raise concerns among potential customers about the effectiveness and reliability of the company's products compared to competitors.

The disclaimer from Gartner stating that they do not endorse any vendor may reduce the perceived value of being included in the report, leading to skepticism among customers regarding the significance of this recognition.

FAQ

What recognition did Jamf receive in 2025?

Jamf was included as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools.

How does Jamf address feature gaps in UEM tools?

Jamf provides specialized support for Apple devices, ensuring speed, reliability, and feature completeness that traditional UEM tools lack.

What security capabilities does Jamf offer?

Jamf offers endpoint protection, compliance enforcement, and Zero Trust Network Access designed to complement Apple’s built-in security features.

How does Jamf enhance patching and updates for Apple devices?

Jamf's capabilities ensure immediate security updates without delays commonly experienced with general-purpose UEM tools.

What integrations does Jamf provide for enterprise security?

Jamf integrates with Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, Okta, Google, and other tools to enhance security for Apple devices in enterprises.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JAMF Insider Trading Activity

$JAMF insiders have traded $JAMF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 10,528 shares for an estimated $152,512

LINH LAM (CIO) sold 7,702 shares for an estimated $127,537

ANTHONY GRABENAU (CAO) sold 3,706 shares for an estimated $52,355

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JAMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $JAMF stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today,





J









amf





(NASDAQ: JAMF) the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced it has been included as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools.





As the report points out: “



Using a unified endpoint management (UEM) tool remains the best approach to managing the entire employee device fleet. However, Gartner clients frequently report UEM feature gaps with nonstandard devices and challenges with patching speed, custom reporting and complex migrations.”









“We’re proud to be named in this latest report,” said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. “We’re seeing more and more market validation of what we've long known at Jamf – that specialized expertise matters when it comes to Apple device management. Jamf’s speed, reliability, and feature completeness allow us to close those feature gaps experienced by customers attempting to apply traditional UEM tools to Apple devices.”







Dedicated Apple-first solutions like Jamf remain essential. Jamf is the only security and management platform for the Apple ecosystem. This strategic approach addresses the feature gaps of traditional UEMs by providing the following:







Seamless support for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and visionOS with same-day compatibility for Apple updates, which is not always the case for platform-agnostic UEM vendors.



Seamless support for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and visionOS with same-day compatibility for Apple updates, which is not always the case for platform-agnostic UEM vendors.



Security capabilities—such as endpoint and network protection, compliance enforcement, and Zero Trust Network Access—that are designed to complement Apple’s built-in security stack rather than overlap with it.



Security capabilities—such as endpoint and network protection, compliance enforcement, and Zero Trust Network Access—that are designed to complement Apple’s built-in security stack rather than overlap with it.



Patching and update capabilities for Apple devices that outperform general-purpose UEMs, ensuring immediate security updates without waiting for third-party integrations.



Patching and update capabilities for Apple devices that outperform general-purpose UEMs, ensuring immediate security updates without waiting for third-party integrations.



Automated Mac provisioning, compliance monitoring, and streamlined workflows to ensure IT teams can manage Macs with minimal effort beyond enrollment.



Automated Mac provisioning, compliance monitoring, and streamlined workflows to ensure IT teams can manage Macs with minimal effort beyond enrollment.



Integrations with Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, Okta, Google, and other security tools to ensure Apple devices fit seamlessly within enterprise security stacks.











Gartner, Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools, By Tom Cipolla, Lina Al Dana, Sunil Kumar, 13 January 2025.





GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.







About Jamf







Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit





www.jamf.com





.





Media Contact:





Liarna La Porta |





media@jamf.com









Investor Contact:





Jennifer Gaumond |





ir@jamf.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.