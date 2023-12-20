JAMF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Jamf Holding Corp (Symbol: JAMF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.11, changing hands as low as $17.86 per share. Jamf Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JAMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JAMF's low point in its 52 week range is $14.83 per share, with $22.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.86.

