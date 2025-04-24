Bitcoin

Jameson Lopp: Bitcoin Is Not A Finished Project

April 24, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by Shinobi for Bitcoin Magazine->

In the beginning of April at the MIT Bitcoin Expo I was able to sit down with Jameson Lopp to discuss the current state of and future of Bitcoin

Jameson co-founded Casa, a multisig self-custody service, with Jeremy Welch in 2017 after a long stint as a software engineer at Bitgo, another multisig service based company. He has been involved in the Bitcoin space since 2012 as a software developer and independent researcher. 

Lopp is famously known for a swatting incident in 2017 during the blocksize wars, where someone attempted to have the police storm into his home under the mistaken belief that Jameson was holding hostages. After that incident he went completely off grid, changing his residence and living habits to ensure his name is not available anywhere in public record. 

We discussed, very briefly, address poisoning attacks. After that subject, we had a broad discussion about the current state of Bitcoin development and Bitcoin itself as a protocol and project, including what is needed for its success in the long term. 

Watch the interview here: 

Bitcoin Magazine
