James Hardie Industries Posts Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Monday reported a second-quarter net loss of $55.8 million or $0.10 per share, compared to a net income of $83.4 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $154.0 million or $0.26 per share, compared to $157.0 million or $0.36 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.292 billion, up 34% from $960.8 million last year.

