James Cropper Appoints New Advanced Materials MD

James Cropper plc, a leading group in Advanced Materials and Paper & Packaging, has announced Andy Walton as the new Managing Director of James Cropper Advanced Materials, effective from 29 July 2024. Walton brings over three decades of experience in the chemicals and advanced materials sectors, with a strong background in driving growth and integrating sustainable solutions. His appointment is expected to bolster the company’s strategic initiatives in expanding into Hydrogen, Aerospace, and Automotive markets.

