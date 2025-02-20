JAKKS Pacific Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$9.1 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$9.1 million, or -$0.83 per share. This compares with -$10.9 million, or -$1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, JAKKS Pacific reported adjusted earnings of -$7.4 million or -$0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $130.7 million from $127.4 million last year.

JAKKS Pacific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

