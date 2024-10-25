News & Insights

Jafco Co. Adjusts Bond Conversion Price

October 25, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Jafco Co (JP:8595) has released an update.

Jafco Co. has adjusted the conversion price of its Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2028 from ¥2,047.8 to ¥2,013.4, effective October 1, 2024. This adjustment follows the approval of an interim dividend, aligning with the bond’s terms that require the company’s share price to exceed 130% of the conversion price before exercising acquisition rights.

