Jade Gas Targets Clean Energy in Mongolia

Jade Gas Holdings Limited is advancing its initiative to provide cleaner energy solutions in Mongolia, with recent reports detailing both contingent and prospective hydrocarbon resources. These estimates were compiled by seasoned industry professionals, Mark Pitkin and Adam Craig, who bring over 30 years of experience each to the company’s strategic planning. Investors are cautioned, however, that forward-looking statements carry risks and actual outcomes may vary.

