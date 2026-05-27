BioTech
JBIO

Jade Doses First Participant In JUNIPER Phase 2 Trial Of JADE 101 In IgA Nephropathy

May 27, 2026 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jade Biosciences, Inc. (JBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for autoimmune diseases, on Tuesday announced that its first participant has been dosed in the JUNIPER Phase 2 study to evaluate JADE 101 in individuals with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).

IgAN is a chronic autoimmune disease characterised by the deposition of pathogenic IgA-containing immune complexes in the kidneys. It causes an increase of protein in urine, which, if left untreated, leads to kidney dysfunction. Jade Biosciences estimates that IgAN affects approximately 169,000 people in the U.S.

JADE 101 is a fully human, monoclonal antibody with ultra-high binding affinity designed to selectively block APRIL, a key driver of pathogenic IgA production in IgAN.

JUNIPER is a Phase 2, multicenter, open-label study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of JADE 101 in approximately 30 participants with IgAN.

The evaluating factors also include changes in urine protein-to-creatinine ratio, renal function as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate, and resolution of hematuria.

In the pre-clinical study, JADE 101 demonstrated potent, sustained IgA suppression after a single dose in non-human primates, with a serum half-life of approximately 27 days.

The company also noted that it expects interim data from JUNIPER in 2027.

JBIO has traded between $6.57 and $28 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $21.71, down 2.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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