Jade Biosciences To Report Phase I Trial Of JADE101 In 1H2026

(RTTNews) - Jade Biosciences, Inc. (JBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for autoimmune diseases, announced its 2026 strategic priorities on Monday, including anticipated milestones before the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

The key program updates for Jade include the lead candidate JADE101 for IgA nephropathy, a progressive autoimmune kidney disease that can lead to kidney failure, followed by JADE201 for Rheumatoid arthritis, and JADE301, a development candidate in an undisclosed antibody program.

The company will also be presenting its 2026 outlook at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. PT.

-JADE101

JADE101 is an investigational, fully human monoclonal antibody that is currently in Phase 1 testing in healthy volunteers.

Phase 1 interim results from the ongoing healthy volunteer study expected in the first half of 2026 are anticipated to define dose and dose interval selection for Phase 2 and Phase 3 IgAN patient studies Jade hopes to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of JADE101 in mid-2026 for patients with IgAN, with preliminary data anticipated in 2027

-JADE201

JADE201 is a Half-Life Extended, Afucosylated Anti-B-cell activating factor or BAFF Receptor Monoclonal Antibody in Development for Autoimmune Diseases.

A first-in-human study initially evaluating JADE201 in patients with rheumatoid arthritis is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026, with interim data anticipated in 2027.

The randomized, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics, incorporating biomarker-rich endpoints such as BAFF-R occupancy, soluble BAFF levels, and B-cell subpopulation profiling.

-JADE301

JADE301 is a nominated development candidate with an undisclosed antibody program and is currently in preclinical testing.

Further details are expected in the second half of 2026, and Jade expects JADE301 to enter first-in-human study in the first half of 2027.

"Backed by a strong balance sheet with runway expected to last into the first half of 2028, we enter the year poised to deliver meaningful benefit to patients, have impactful clinical catalysts, and drive long-term growth and value creation." said Tom Frohlich, Chief Executive Officer of Jade Biosciences

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were approximately $336 million as of December 31st, 2025, and are expected to provide runway into the first half of 2028.

JBIO closed Friday's trade at $14.16, down 8.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.