Jade Biosciences (JBIO) Price Target Increased by 13.43% to 19.38

October 29, 2025 — 04:59 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Jade Biosciences (NasdaqCM:JBIO) has been revised to $19.38 / share. This is an increase of 13.43% from the prior estimate of $17.08 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.96% from the latest reported closing price of $9.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jade Biosciences. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 350.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBIO is 0.24%, an increase of 20,280.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 127,824.68% to 32,787K shares. JBIO / Jade Biosciences, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of JBIO is 4.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,220K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 3,220K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,509K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,772K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company.

Versant Venture Management holds 1,526K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company.

