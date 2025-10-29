Jade Biosciences (JBIO) Price Target Increased by 13.43% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Jade Biosciences (NasdaqCM:JBIO) has been revised to $19.38 / share. This is an increase of 13.43% from the prior estimate of $17.08 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.96% from the latest reported closing price of $9.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jade Biosciences. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 350.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBIO is 0.24%, an increase of 20,280.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 127,824.68% to 32,787K shares. The put/call ratio of JBIO is 4.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,220K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 3,220K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,509K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,772K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company.

Versant Venture Management holds 1,526K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.