Jacobs Wins Suffolk Contracts to Modernize Wastewater Infrastructure

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J continues to strengthen its backlog momentum and expand its operational footprint. The company has secured two contracts with the City of Suffolk, VA, encompassing engineering and program management services to expand and modernize the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure.



Through these contracts, Jacobs will deliver critical system upgrades to ensure regulatory compliance and support Suffolk’s long-term growth and sustainability. The projects also strengthen the company’s position in the water and environmental services market, expanding its public-sector footprint and supporting continued backlog growth.



However, shares of Jacobs declined 0.4% during the trading session yesterday.

Focus on Investments in Modernization to Fuel Growth

The two projects are set to enhance Suffolk’s water infrastructure, delivering cleaner waterways, stronger public health safeguards, dependable access to high-quality drinking water and assets that support sustained economic growth. The first contract builds on the city’s initiatives to curb sewage overflows, while the second assigns Jacobs responsibility for planning, design and construction management to increase surface water treatment capacity. The work also covers upgrades to water distribution networks, evaluations of pump stations and rehabilitation of groundwater wells — investments that are increasingly critical as population growth lifts water demand and limits on groundwater use tighten.



Jacobs’ more than 20-year partnership with the city provides a strong foundation for operational synergies and margin enhancement. Over this period, the company has upgraded key water treatment infrastructure, developed advanced water and sewer system models to support capacity planning and regulatory compliance, and implemented data management systems that improve efficiency and resilience. This deep familiarity with Suffolk’s utility network enables Jacobs to deliver targeted, future-ready solutions aligned with the city’s long-term infrastructure needs.

Contract Awards and Water Sector Strength Lift Backlog

Major award wins in fiscal 2025 highlight sustained momentum and underscore the favorable secular tailwinds supporting growth across the business. Jacobs continues to see a positive outlook in water and environmental services, particularly within the water sector, which remains one of the most resilient and fastest-growing areas of its portfolio. During the year, the company extended its operational intelligence agreement with United Utilities, the largest listed water company in the U.K., through 2030. Leveraging its AI-powered Aqua DNA platform, Jacobs is helping modernize utility operations and deliver measurable, sustainable benefits to millions of customers.



At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, consolidated backlog reached a record $23.1 billion, representing a 5.6% increase year over year, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x. Strong booking activity drove a 13% year-over-year increase in gross profit in backlog, reinforcing the company’s favorable near- and long-term growth outlook.

J’s Share Price Performance

Jacobs’ stock has gained 0.9% in the last six months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 15.9% growth. Near-term prospects remain clouded by seasonality, elevated costs,global marketvolatility and broader macroeconomic pressures. Nonetheless, the company’s partnership with NVIDIA to strengthen its digital innovation capabilities, along with the full acquisition of PA Consulting and continued investment from both public and private sectors, positions Jacobs favorably over the longer term.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



Dycom Industries, Inc. DY presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.7%, on average. DY stock has jumped 40% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dycom’s fiscal 2026 sales indicates growth of 14.5% from the year-ago period’s levels.



Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.4%, on average. IBP stock has surged 60.1% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBP’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 1.1% and 0.09%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average. ROCK stock has declined 11% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gibraltar’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 6.8% and 11%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

