Markets
J

Jacobs To Provide U.K.'s Nuclear Regulator With Specialist Engineering, Technical Support Services

December 08, 2022 — 04:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) said it was selected to provide the Office for Nuclear Regulation in the U.K. with specialist engineering and technical support services. The four-year framework covers the activities in new build, power generation, decommissioning and defense.

The company was named as a supplier under each of the framework's three lots, covering reactor core physics and fault studies; civil engineering and external hazards; and other engineering and technical services.

Jacobs has supported the Office for Nuclear Regulation with technical safety advice and assessment for more than 20 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

J

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.