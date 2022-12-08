Jacobs To Provide U.K.'s Nuclear Regulator With Specialist Engineering, Technical Support Services

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) said it was selected to provide the Office for Nuclear Regulation in the U.K. with specialist engineering and technical support services. The four-year framework covers the activities in new build, power generation, decommissioning and defense.

The company was named as a supplier under each of the framework's three lots, covering reactor core physics and fault studies; civil engineering and external hazards; and other engineering and technical services.

Jacobs has supported the Office for Nuclear Regulation with technical safety advice and assessment for more than 20 years.

