Jacobs Solutions Swings To Q1 Profit

February 03, 2026 — 04:57 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $125.51 million or $1.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.13 million or $0.11 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.53, compared to $1.33 last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $3.293 billion, compared to $2.932 billion last year. Adjusted net revenues were $2.252 billion, compared to $2.082 billion last year.

Looking forward, the company's outlook for fiscal 2026 is for adjusted net revenue to grow 6.5% to 10.0% over fiscal 2025, compared to the previous forecast of 6.0% to 10.0%, adjusted earnings of $6.95 to $7.30 per share, compared to the previous forecast of $6.90 to $7.30 per share.

