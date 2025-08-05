Jacobs Solutions Lifts FY25 Adj. EPS Guidance Midpoint

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions (J) said it is raising adjusted EPS range for fiscal 2025 to $6.00-6.10, narrowing fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted net revenue to grow approximately 5.5% over fiscal 2024, narrowing fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 13.9% and continues to expect reported free cash flow conversion to exceed 100% of net income.

For the third quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $179.61 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $146.93 million, or $1.17 per share, last year. Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions reported adjusted earnings of $194.83 million or $1.62 per share for the period. Revenue rose 5.1% to $3.031 billion from $2.883 billion last year.

