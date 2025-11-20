Jacobs Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) released a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $122.25 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $325.44 million, or $2.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.44 million or $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $3.154 billion from $2.960 billion last year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $122.25 Mln. vs. $325.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue: $3.154 Bln vs. $2.960 Bln last year.

