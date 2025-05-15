Jacobs Selected to Lead Delivery of Marinus Link Energy Project

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has been appointed as the Integrated Delivery Partner for the Marinus Link project. The interconnector will span around 345 kilometers through undersea and underground HVDC cables between Tasmania and Victoria.



The project is expected to support electricity and telecommunications transmission. It is aimed at improving energy reliability and encouraging renewable energy use within the National Electricity Market.

Jacobs Supporting Renewable Energy Growth With Marinus Link

Marinus Link’s 1500-megawatt capacity supplies power to 1.5 million homes in Australia. The project aims to improve energy security and affordability by delivering low-cost renewable power, expanding transmission and fiber capacity, and promoting investment in clean energy industries. It is expected to create 3,300 jobs and generate $3.9 billion in economic growth, supporting businesses and a resilient National Electricity Market.



Jacobs, as the Integrated Delivery Partner, will manage the setup and ongoing delivery of the first 750-megawatt stage. The company will oversee technical engineering and construction packages while establishing governance for the high-voltage direct current cable and the related substation infrastructure.



Reliable, affordable and low-emission energy solutions are essential globally. Jacobs and Marinus Link will enhance Australia’s east coast electricity grid by increasing access to low-carbon energy sources in Tasmania. This partnership allows Jacobs to apply its global experience in project execution, utility infrastructure and energy demand planning to ensure the successful delivery of this important asset.

Jacobs Driving Energy Infrastructure Development

The collaboration is essential for delivering this key national energy infrastructure. Marinus Link is listed for decarbonization on the Australian Government’s National Renewable Energy Priority List. It is also classified as urgent in the Australian Energy Market Operator’s optimal plan for the national grid.



Apart from this, Jacobs is also involved in major energy infrastructure projects worldwide. These include Suedlink in Europe, a large underground high voltage power cable, Xcel Energy’s transmission and distribution program in the United States, and MTerra Solar in the Philippines, which is set to be one of the largest solar farms.

Jacobs’ Backlog Strengths Support Growth Trend

Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. The company’s ongoing contract wins are a testimony to the fact.



At the end of second-quarter fiscal 2025, the backlog of $22.16 billion was up 20% from $18.47 billion on a year-over-year basis. This uptrend was primarily driven by strong project wins, especially across its key end markets, including Water and Environmental, Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing, and Critical Infrastructure. With strong new sales and potential business prospects, Jacobs expects a positive outlook for many of the industry groups and sectors in which its clients operate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jacobs stock has trended down 5.2% year to date against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 6.7% growth. Despite the ongoingglobal marketuncertainties, the company is expected to continue benefiting from strong trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security in the upcoming period.

J’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better ranked stocks from the Business-Services sector are Sezzle, Inc. SEZL, Stantec Inc. STN and Duolingo, Inc. DUOL



Sezzle presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 159.9%, on average. The stock has gained 112.3% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 61.7% and 76.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Stantec carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6%, on average. The stock has gained 25.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stantec’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.7% and 15.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Duolingo carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. The stock has gained 64.3% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duolingo’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 33.4% and 55.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

