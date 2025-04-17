Jacobs Secures U.S. Air Force Environmental Support Contract

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has secured a multi-year award from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (“AFCEC”) to support global architecture and engineering services. The contract is structured as an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity, Multiple Award Task Order Contract, and includes work related to environmental restoration, conservation, planning and quality.



Jacobs will provide these services under a five-year base period, with an option to extend for another five years. The agreement has an estimated ceiling of $1.5 billion.

Jacobs to Support US Air Force With Environmental Services

Jacobs has delivered critical infrastructure, and architecture and engineering services to the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years. This contract highlights the company's role in supporting national security through a broad perspective, which includes not only base operations but also the resilience of critical infrastructure such as cyber networks, water systems, energy grids and the environmental landscape.



Per the contract, the company will provide comprehensive environmental services to the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, AFCEC, and other Department of Defense and federal agencies. The support will include planning, investigation, assessment, design, construction phase design and field inspection.

Jacobs’ Backlog Strengths Support Its Growth Trend

Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. The company’s ongoing contract wins are a testimony to the fact.



At the end of first-quarter fiscal 2025, the backlog of $21.8 billion was up 18.9% from $18.35 billion on a year-over-year basis. This uptrend was primarily driven by strong project wins, especially across its key end markets, including Water and Environmental, Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing, and Critical Infrastructure. With strong new sales and potential business prospects, Jacobs expects a positive outlook for many of the industry groups and sectors in which its clients operate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J stock has trended down 12.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 28.7% decline. Despite the ongoingglobal marketuncertainties, the company is expected to continue benefiting from strong trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security in the upcoming period.

J’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Business-Services sector.



Sezzle, Inc. SEZL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 142.4%, on average. The stock has gained 0.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 30.4% and 20.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 66.1%, on average. The stock has inched up 1.3% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Willdan’s 2025 sales indicates a decline of 42.8%, while the same for EPS indicates growth of 13.2% from the prior-year levels.



Stantec Inc. STN sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average. The stock has declined 12.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stantec’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 6.1% and 12.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stantec Inc. (STN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.