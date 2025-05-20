Jacobs & NVIDIA Partner for AI Factory Digital Twins Blueprint

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has collaborated with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to advance data centers for NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory digital twins, through NVIDIA's Omniverse Blueprint.



The NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory digital twins is a blueprint that helps to improve the design, simulation, deployment and operations of AI factories.

Jacobs & NVIDIA’s Partnership

This strategic collaboration will make life easier for engineering teams as they will be able to design, simulate and optimize factories within physically accurate virtual environments, enabling early issue detection and the creation of smarter and more reliable facilities.



Through this partnership, Jacobs will be testing and enhancing the end-to-end blueprint workflow, ensuring accurate simulations of facility equipment efficiency, throughput and resiliency. This blueprint will amalgamate the design and simulation of billions of components to build digital twins of AI Factories, thus introducing new integrations across the AI Factory's power, cooling and network ecosystems.

Jacobs’ Accomplishments Across Data Center, Energy & Water Sectors

The company has been utilizing digital twin technologies for its clients in water and transportation for more than 10 years now. Currently, its expertise is being valued and demanded across the globe, making it stand out in the market.



In the United States, Jacobs is working as the program manager and engineer for Xcel Energy's multi-billion-dollar transmission and distribution reliability program, alongside designing and managing the construction of a new wastewater reuse system for data centers in central Virginia. In Portugal, the company is working on a 1.2-gigawatt AI-scale data center powered entirely by renewable energy and cooled with a cutting-edge zero-water system at SINES DC Campus by Start Campus.



In Australia, Jacobs is currently working in partnership with PsiQuantum on master planning, schematic design and owner's engineer services for the development of one of the largest utility-scale and fault-tolerant quantum computers.

J Stock Price Performance

The share price performance of this provider of professional, technical and construction services has inched down 0.4% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 5.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The ongoingglobal marketuncertainties surrounding the new tariff regime and inflationary pressures are creating a choppy environment for the company, especially regarding potential supply-chain inefficiencies. However, its client-centric model and the ongoing incremental demand for public infrastructure are expected to bode well for Jacobs in the near and long term.



Besides, J’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential and focus on maintaining shareholder value. Its ROE of 15.7% compares favorably with the industry’s negative value of 15.6%, indicating more efficiency in using shareholders’ funds than peers.

J’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector.



Sezzle, Inc. SEZL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 159.2%, on average. The stock has surged 130.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 61.7% and 75.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



AppLovin Corporation APP currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.4%, on average. The stock has gained 12.4% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 24.3% and 85.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.