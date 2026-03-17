Jacobs & NVIDIA Launch AI Data Center Digital Twin: A Growth Catalyst?

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has officially launched its Data Center Digital Twin solution, a virtual modeling platform engineered to streamline the planning, simulation and optimization of gigawatt-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure. The digital twin solution is developed in partnership with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, using the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX blueprint. Following the news, Jacobs' stock gained 0.9% during yesterday’s after-hours trading session.



The platform combines a standardized reference design with a hyper-realistic virtual environment, allowing developers to integrate complex compute, power, cooling and water systems. This real-time virtual twin allows for the secure integration of components both inside and outside the facility, ranging from on-premises power configurations to cutting-edge simulations of indoor airflow and site-specific variables. By offering a comprehensive digital environment to test performance scenarios before real-world deployment, Jacobs is addressing the increasing complexity of AI infrastructure.



By enabling virtual commissioning before physical construction begins, the platform provides end-to-end visibility — from initial design to long-term operations — significantly improving speed-to-market and energy performance.



This technological advancement is a key driver behind Jacobs’ record backlog of $26.3 billion in fiscal 2025, which has increased 21% year over year, determining the company’s growing exposure to the AI ecosystem. Complementary platforms such as Replica and Acuity further enhance Jacobs’ digital capabilities, helping the company address increasingly complex infrastructure projects while maintaining productivity in a resource-constrained labor environment.



As Jacobs continues to leverage its partnership with NVIDIA and its enhanced AI advisory capabilities through PA Consulting, this digital twin solution positions the company as a critical architect of the global AI landscape, driving both operational efficiency and long-term shareholder value.

Jacobs’ Competitive Position

Jacobs operates in the global engineering, consulting and construction services market, serving infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, energy and data centers. It competes with diversified engineering firms and specialized service providers, including Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and KBR, Inc. KBR.



Sterling Infrastructure has delivered strong performance, driven by momentum in its E-Infrastructure and Transportation segments. Disciplined project selection, strategic acquisitions and solid execution have supported revenue and adjusted operating income growth. STRL’s adjusted EBITDA rose sharply year over year, with fourth-quarter gross margins reaching record levels on a favorable project mix and improved efficiency.



KBR, meanwhile, focuses on engineering and technology-driven solutions across government services, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure. The company has been strengthening its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and increasing exposure to high-growth areas such as defense, space and energy security. KBR’s technology-led offerings and long-term contracts provide stable cash flows and visibility.

J Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based provider of professional, technical and construction services have gained 5.2% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry but underperforming the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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Jacobs' stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.02, as shown in the chart below.



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Earnings Estimate Revision of Jacobs

Jacobs’ earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have trended upward in the past 60 days. The estimated figures for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 16.5% and 13.4%, respectively.



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Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.