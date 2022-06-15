Jacobs (J) Wins Contract to Improve ATL Operations, Aids P&PS

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J won a contract from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to develop a strategy for the operations, maintenance, modernization and future growth of physical assets throughout the latter’s 4,700-acre campus.



Per the deal, Jacobs will assess the Department of Aviation's current asset management program, develop strategies, processes and asset management plans, evaluate the condition of facilities and provide support and training for enterprise asset management systems. Its consulting team will bring measurable improvements in operational performance, sustainability, risk mitigation resiliency, investment planning and total cost of ownership.



Jacobs’ executive vice president and president of People & Places Solutions, Patrick Hill, stated, "We'll consult with ATL to develop a strategic asset management program that supports their vision and delivers on our commitment to provide custom strategic solutions that leverage our deep domain knowledge."

Solid Project Execution to Drive Growth

Jacobs is witnessing accelerated demand for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences consulting services. Efficient project execution has been a primary factor driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to this fact.



At fiscal second quarter-end, it reported a backlog of $27.8 billion, up 8.7% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. Of this backlog, CMS accounted for $10.5 billion, up from $9.78 billion reported a year ago, which provided strong visibility into the base business. P&PS backlog at quarter-end was $16.96 billion, up from $15.5 billion a year ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Although J’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry this year, 2022 earnings estimates have moved up in the past two months, reflecting 13.2% year over year growth. The trend is expected to continue in the near term, courtesy of its solid results for the first half of fiscal 2022.

