Jacobs (J) to Support UKAEA's Fusion Energy Research Program

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J has received an energy contract from the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) to support its fusion energy research program. J has been appointed to all lots of the new Plant Maintenance and Operational Support Services (PMOSS) framework.



UKAEA is the U.K.'s national fusion laboratory, which aims to realize the huge potential of fusion for generating safe, sustainable and low-carbon electricity. Jacobs' project delivery professionals will be able to work on some of the world's most advanced research into machine design, robotics, materials science and fusion fuel.



Jacobs’ Energy Security and Technology’s senior vice president, Karen Wiemelt, stated, "Fusion power would be a new source of safe, non-carbon emitting and almost limitless energy, which makes this endeavor one of the keys to creating a more connected, sustainable world."



Within the PMOSS framework, Jacobs' specialists will also support other UKAEA facilities, like Remote Applications in Challenging Environments, which tests and designs robotic and remote solutions; the Material Research Facility, which researches specialist materials that can withstand extreme conditions; and the Fusion Technology Facility, at Culham and Rotherham, which will test fusion components in realistic conditions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On Dec 7, J’s shares inched up 0.68% post-news release. Also, it has outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 suggest 6.9% year-over-year growth.

Solid Project Execution to Drive Growth

Jacobs is witnessing a rising demand for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences consulting services. Over decades, it has supported UKAEA-managed Joint European Torus and ITER. Growth in fusion research is creating new opportunities for Jacobs' engineers in various disciplines, including electrical, control and instrumentation, process plants, mechanical, chemical and nuclear; and for scientists specializing in chemistry, physics and materials.



Efficient project execution has been a primary factor driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to this fact. At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, J reported a backlog of $27.9 billion, up 5% year over year. This reflects the persistent and solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services.



Of this backlog, Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) accounted for $10.56 billion, slightly down from a year-ago figure. Despite a slight decrease in backlog, the segment is benefiting from well-funded government programs and cyber, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), mission-IT, space, nuclear and 5G-related projects.



People & Places Solutions’ (P&PS) backlog at fiscal third quarter-end was $17 billion, up from $15.74 billion a year ago. The P&PS segment’s overall sales pipeline has increased as both life sciences and electronics customers have moved forward with previously paused projects.



Jacobs’ Focus 2023 initiative entails more than $200 million in benefits versus fiscal 2020. Jacobs expects that by 2023, its transformative initiative, which will provide Jacobs with the flexibility to materially invest in the business, will drive growth through technology-enabled solutions.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Jacobs carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are CRH plc CRH, Janus International Group, Inc. JBI and United Rentals, Inc. URI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



CRH manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, insulation and other building materials.



CRH’s expected earnings growth rate for 2022 is 22.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year and next-year earnings has improved to $3.98 and $3.43 per share from $3.46 and $3.42, respectively, over the past 30 days.



Headquartered in Temple, GA, Janus manufactures and supplies turn-key self-storage and commercial and industrial building solutions. Solid backlog levels, an impressive project pipeline, productivity improvements and commercial actions, including pricing, are expected to drive growth. The company is expected to benefit from its one-stop-shop offering with a leading market share position in self-storage doors and related design and installation services.



Janus’ earnings for 2022 are expected to rise 21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year and next-year earnings has improved to 75 cents and 88 cents per share from 69 cents and 80 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of 1,390 rental locations in the United States, Canada and Europe.



URI’s expected earnings growth rates for 2022 and 2023 are 47.3% and 12.5%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year and next-year earnings has improved to $32.50 and $36.57 per share from $32.41 and $36.27, respectively, over the past 30 days.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.