Jacobs (J) to Provide Engineering Services for Singapore's PUB

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J has been selected by Singapore's National Water Agency, PUB, to provide engineering services in order to enhance the country’s waste treatment capabilities.



Jacobs will assist in developing the new greasy waste (GWTF) and food waste treatment facilities (FWTF) to make the most of energy and resource recovery at the Changi Water Reclamation Plant (CWRP).



Jacobs’ scope of work includes preliminary and detailed design and engineering services for the new GWTF and site supervision during the construction, testing and commissioning of the project. It will also conduct the preliminary design study for the FWTF and review additional modification works to the existing facilities at CWRP to support the co-digestion process.

Jacobs’ Solid Backlog Level: A Boon

Jacobs has been witnessing accelerating demand for consulting services for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. Efficient project execution has been one of the primary factors driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to this fact.



At first quarter fiscal 2022-end, it reported a backlog of $28 billion, up 12% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. Critical Mission Solutions or CMS segment backlog grew 11.5% year over year to $10.8 billion at fiscal first quarter-end, which provided strong visibility into the base business. The company’s overall 18-month qualified new business pipeline of more than $30 billion remains robust. This segment is benefiting from well-funded government programs and cyber, U.S. Department of Defense, mission-IT, space, nuclear as well as 5G-related projects.



People & Places Solutions or P&PS segment backlog was up 10% year over year at fiscal first quarter-end to $16.93 billion. The P&PS segment’s overall sales pipeline has increased, as both life sciences and electronics customers have moved forward with the previously paused projects.



Coming to share price performances, J’s shares have gained 4.2% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 4.1% growth. Jacobs has been successfully defying the ongoing challenges related to labor-related medical costs, IT-related investment costs and other investments expenses.

Currently, Jacobs carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

