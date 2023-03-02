Jacobs (J) to Aid LASAN & LADWP Advanced Water Reuse Facility

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J is selected to serve as the progressive design-build contractor for the Donald C. Tillman Advanced Water Purification Facility ("AWPF").



The project, which was given by LA Sanitation and Environment ("LASAN") and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power ("LADWP"), is one of the largest potable water reuse projects in the country.



The AWPF project will use advanced treatment processes, like microfiltration, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet light and advanced oxidation, to purify more than 15 million gallons per day. This will provide a new groundwater supply source for up to 200,000 customers.



J’s People & Places Solutions Americas’ senior vice president, Ron Williams, said, "Jacobs' selection by LASAN and LADWP to help secure the city's long-term water supplies with a new advanced water purification facility is one of several transformative projects happening in the state to address drought concerns in California. Water scarcity is a growing issue across the globe. Taking this innovative and collaborative approach to tackle water shortages in Los Angeles offers a safe, sustainable and effective way to manage water resources and address water scarcity issues in the state."



J’s shares slipped 0.11% on Mar 1 but have gained 0.5% in the past six months against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 3.7% decline. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 suggest 6.6% year-over-year growth.

Solid Project Execution to Drive Growth

Jacobs is witnessing a rising demand for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences consulting services. Efficient project execution has been a primary factor driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters.



The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to the same. Backlog at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2023 amounted to $28.3 billion, up 1% from a year ago.



Jacobs’ P&PS segment (accounting for 57.7% of the total revenues in fiscal 2022) serves clients from broader sectors like water, transportation, building and semiconductors, and acts as a major contributing business segment. The segment has solid prospects, given its overall higher sales pipeline.



P&PS backlog at the quarter’s end was $17.2 billion, up from $16.93 billion a year ago. The P&PS segment’s overall sales pipeline remains solid as climate, decarbonization and social value are gaining momentum across sectors.



Jacobs’ Focus 2023 initiative entails more than $200 million in benefits versus fiscal 2020. Through the initiative, the company has been accelerating the adoption of digital technology across all facets of operations. The move will include a reduction in physical real estate footprint by more than 30% as it significantly shifts to a more flexible and virtual workforce. Jacobs expects that by 2023, this transformative initiative, which will provide Jacobs with the flexibility to materially invest in the business, will drive growth through technology-enabled solutions.

