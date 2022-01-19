Jacobs (J) Set to Construct Spaceport Facility in Houston

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J has received a design contract from Axiom Space for a facility in the Space City at Ellington Airport.



This leading professional, technical and construction services provider will design phase one of this architecture and engineering contract for the 100,000 sq ft Assembly, Integration and Testing facility. Spanning across 400-acre Houston Spaceport in the Space City at Ellington Airport, this facility will provide access to low Earth orbit and assemble the first commercial international space station. Upon completion, this private space station will be a center hub for research in facilitating microgravity experiments, manufacturing and commerce in low Earth orbit missions.



This is the first time that a spacecraft will be constructed in Houston, TX, which will provide the required infrastructure to expand operations and generate aerospace jobs in the area.



Pertaining to this contract, Jacobs’ senior vice president, People & Places Solutions Ron Williams said, “Privately funded infrastructure will drive U.S. leadership in space. Jacobs is committed to providing integrated solutions to accelerate the future of commercial space operations.”

Solid Project Execution: A Boon

Jacobs has been witnessing accelerating demand for consulting services for infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. Efficient project execution has been one of the main characteristics driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s solid backlog level is a testimony to the fact. At fiscal 2021-end, it reported a backlog of $26.6 billion, up 12% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services.



Given the growth dynamics, Jacobs projects double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth for fiscal 2022. Beyond 2022, Jacobs expects strong organic growth to result in $10 per share of adjusted EPS in fiscal 2025.



Coming to the share price performance, Jacobs’ shares have gained 15.8% over a year compared with the industry’s 18.9% growth. Yet, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have increased to $7.11 per share from $7.00 over the past seven days. The estimated figure also indicates a year-over-year improvement of 13%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Overall, share price of Jacobs should continue to maintain positive momentum in the near term, as the company’s solutions are closely aligned with President Biden’s policies and industry trends. Jacobs is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply chain investments.

