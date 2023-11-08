Jacobs (J) Secures $53M PMR Framework Contract From EDF

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has been awarded the Project Management Resources (PMR) framework contract with EDF Nuclear Generation to support its eight nuclear power stations. These nuclear power stations contribute about 16% of the U.K.'s electricity output.



Per the contract, Jacobs will oversee operations at four Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor (AGR) stations. The company will manage the transition from generation to defueling at three other AGR stations and handle the operation and life extension program for the Sizewell B pressurized water reactor. The new two-year contract, starting on Jan 1, 2024, is valued at more than $53 million, according to EDF's estimates.



The company's commitment supports the U.K.'s nuclear power fleet, providing sustainable, emission-free energy to communities. Jacobs will assist EDF in maximizing generation from national assets, ensuring energy security and aiding the goal of achieving net-zero carbon by 2050.

Strong Backlog

Jacobs has been witnessing a surge in demand for its consulting services across diverse sectors, encompassing infrastructure, water management, environmental solutions, space exploration, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences.



A testament to this success is the robust backlog level, which stood at $28.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This marks a 2.9% increase from the previous year’s levels. Within this backlog, the Critical Mission Solutions segment contributed $8.097 billion. People and Places Solutions segment contributed $17.5 billion during the third quarter of fiscal 2023.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, shares of Jacobs have gained 14% compared with the industry’s 30.5% rise. Although the company has underperformed the industry, infrastructure modernization, the shift toward sustainable energy, national security imperatives and the potential for a super-cycle in global supply-chain investments are expected to boost its performance in the upcoming periods.

