Jacobs (J) to Design Masterplan for New Airport in Riyadh

Jacobs Solutions, Inc. J is all set to provide concept masterplan validation, detailed masterplan design, runway design and other services to the King Salman International Airport Development Company.



Jacobs, along with architects Foster + Partners, won a competition to design the concept masterplan for King Salman International Airport, which covers an area of approximately 57 square kilometers. The airport will include six parallel runways, new terminals and real estate development in the surrounding area.



Impressively, the project will prioritize low-carbon design, use of renewable energy and technological innovation to deliver more sustainable and efficient operations, achieving LEED Platinum certification and offering a unique travel experience for visitors. Being part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for economic development and growth, the project will provide the additional passenger and freight capacity needed to support multiple giga-project developments.



By 2030, King Salman International Airport Development Company anticipates the airport will accommodate up to 100 million passengers annually.

Solid Project Execution to Drive Growth

Jacobs' ability to execute projects efficiently has played a pivotal role in driving the company's performance in recent quarters. The continuous success in securing new contracts stands as evidence of this proficiency.



The solid project execution efforts are supported by its ongoing backlog growth. At the fiscal third-quarter end, the company reported a backlog of $30.6 billion, up from $28.9 billion a year ago. Book-to-bill was 1.29x at the third quarter of fiscal 2024-end. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services.



People & Places Solutions’ backlog was $19.28 billion, up from $17.5 billion reported in the year-ago period. The backlog at the Critical Mission Solutions segment was $8.45 billion, up from $8.1 billion a year ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have gained 6.9% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 5.1% growth. Increases in direct costs due to ongoing inflationary pressures of labor, materials and currency woes are a concern.



Nonetheless, J’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2024 moved up to $8.00 per share from $7.98 in the past 30 days, which suggests 11.1% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Jacobs carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

