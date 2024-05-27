Jacobs (J) Chosen by NNL for Nuclear Power Plant Development

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J is all set to support the development of a new nuclear power plant for heavy industry. The U.K.'s National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) selected J for this project.



NNL is collaborating with the Japan Atomic Energy Agency on the reactor design. This new reactor will produce high-temperature heat for industrial applications. The collaboration is aimed at accelerating decarbonization and energy transition.



Per the deal, Jacobs will review the initial designs and delivery plans for the high-temperature gas reactor. It will develop cost and schedule estimates for the investment case submission to HM Treasury.



The company will also review market demand and end-use cases for HTGR technology. Additionally, Jacobs will conduct a detailed engineering design review to ensure regulatory compliance and support engagement with U.K. regulators. The next phase of the project, contingent on further support from The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), will involve detailed design, manufacturing, construction and commissioning of an HTGR demonstrator.



Jacobs will use its extensive experience in nuclear reactor technology to develop a power plant aimed at decarbonizing heavy industries like steel and cement production. DESNZ funds research and development for this advanced modular reactor concept as part of a competition to advance HTGR technology.

Robust Backlog Level Boosts Growth

Jacobs's ability to execute projects efficiently has played a pivotal role in driving the company's performance in recent quarters. The continuous success in securing new contracts is a testimony of this proficiency.



At the fiscal second-quarter end, the company reported a backlog of $29.4 billion, up 2% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. Of this backlog, People & Places Solutions’ backlog was $17.93 billion compared with $17.56 billion in the year-ago period. The backlog in the Critical Mission Solutions segment was $8.45 billion, up from $8.14 billion a year ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

J’s shares have gained 13.3% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 25.6% growth. Although the stock has underperformed the industry, its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the fiscal 2024 suggest 10.8% year-over-year growth.

Currently, Jacobs carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Here are some better-ranked stocks in the same space:



AppLovin Corporation APP currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DUOL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 115.2%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL's 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 37.8% and 397.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Duolingo, Inc. DUOL currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. DUOL's shares have gained 19.6% in the past year.



SPXC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average. The stock has surged 88.5% in the past year.



SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPXC's 2024 sales and EPS indicates a 14.7% and 24.4% increase from the year-ago period's reported levels, respectively.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

