Jacobs Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

Jacobs Solutions, Inc. J is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 20, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%, while the revenues missed the same by 1.1%. Meanwhile, on a year-over-year basis, both metrics fell 17.3% and 28.4%, respectively.

The leading provider of professional, technical and construction services’ earnings have topped the consensus mark in the last four quarters, the average being 2.3%.

How Are Estimates Placed for Jacobs Stock?

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has remained unchanged at $1.67 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 21.9% year-over-year increase from $1.37.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Jacobs Solutions Inc. price-eps-surprise | Jacobs Solutions Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.14 billion, indicating an increase of 6% from the year-ago figure of $2.96 billion.

Factors to Note Ahead of Jacobs' Q4 Results

Jacobs’ fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to show solid year-over-year growth, supported by rising demand across energy, water, transportation and other critical infrastructure sectors, strengthening both backlog and long-term revenue visibility.

Segment-wise, the Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities segment (accounting for 89.7% of fiscal 2025 total revenues) is expected to benefit from ongoing strength across Water & Environmental, Life Sciences, Advanced Manufacturing and Critical Infrastructure. Water remains one of the most resilient parts of Jacobs’ portfolio as global clients continue prioritizing modernization, resilience and regulatory compliance. Large water programs and multi-year treatment facility upgrades are likely to continue supporting fourth-quarter revenues.

Life Sciences & Advanced Manufacturing is likely to see momentum from sustained investment in biopharma capacity, semiconductor programs and especially accelerating data-center development. Jacobs’ expanding digital-twin partnership with NVIDIA and new multiscope data-center engagements position this submarket for continued revenue uplift.

Critical Infrastructure demand remains broad-based, supported by transportation modernization, airport digital transformation initiatives and energy-transition projects. Flagship wins — such as the DFW Airport digital transformation engagement and Australia’s Marinus Link electricity interconnector — enhance revenue visibility for the to-be-reported quarter.

PA Consulting is also expected to contribute positively in the fiscal fourth quarter, supported by rising private-sector demand, improving U.K. public-sector spending and a growing pipeline that has strengthened throughout the year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities segment is pegged at $2.82 billion, up from $2.7 billion reported in the prior quarter. Revenues for PA Consulting are estimated at $326 million, down from $333 million reported in the prior quarter.

Jacobs’ bottom line is also likely to increase year over year, supported by a more favorable mix, the increased use of global delivery centers and evolving commercial models that enhance profitability. Together, these strategic improvements are expected to contribute meaningfully to the company’s margin expansion moving forward. During the fiscal third-quarterearnings call Jacobs highlighted that its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin is tracking near 13.9%, and the company anticipates higher profitability in the final quarter as operational efficiencies scale and gross-margin initiatives begin to take hold for fiscal 2026.

However, restructuring and transaction-related charges associated with the company’s post-separation structure have persisted through the year and may affect quarterly comparability. Elevated interest expense, caused by its fixed-floating debt structure, also remains a factor, though leverage remains at the low end of the company’s targeted range, providing balance-sheet flexibility.

What the Zacks Model Says for Jacobs

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jacobs this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here.

Earnings ESP of Jacobs: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J’s Zacks Rank: Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

CACI International Inc. CACI reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. It reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $6.85 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.48%. The bottom line increased 15.5% on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by higher revenues and efficient cost management.

CACI surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.67%. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, contract awards totaled $5 billion, with approximately 60% for new business. For fiscal 2026, CACI continues to anticipate revenues between $9.2 billion and $9.4 billion.

UL Solutions Inc. ULS delivered a strong third quarter of 2025, reporting a 7.1% year-over-year increase in revenues to $783 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.56, reflecting solid margin gains supported by efficiency improvements and healthy demand across its testing, inspection and certification businesses. Adjusted EBITDA grew 18.6% to $217 million, demonstrating continued strength in profitability.

ULS continues to benefit from strength across key service categories and global markets. Ongoing investments in energy transition, electrification and digital transformation are expected to support sustainable long-term growth and position ULS well for the future.

TransUnion TRU reported strong third-quarter 2025 results, posting 8% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.17 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10, both beating estimates. Backed by this solid performance, the company raised its full-year 2025 outlook, projecting revenues between $4.524 billion and $4.544 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.622-$1.637 billion, with margins expected to hold in the 35.9% to 36% range.

TransUnion delivered its seventh straight quarter of high single-digit organic revenue growth, driven by its innovation-led strategy and diversified portfolio. The third-quarter results reflect strong execution across solutions, verticals and geographies. In the United States, organic constant-currency revenues rose 13% when excluding last year’s breach-related benefit.

