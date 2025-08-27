Jacobs to Expand Backlog With Multi-Year Marselis Tunnel Project

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J recently won a contract to provide comprehensive design and management services for the Marselis Tunnel, which is the core project of Denmark's Infrastructure Plan 2035. This multi-year project is being delivered by the Danish Road Directorate in Aarhus.



Building the tunnel would enhance vital infrastructure in metropolitan areas and stimulate economic growth. The project is expected to significantly enhance Jacobs’ infrastructure portfolio and positively impact its stock performance.

Shares of Jacobs gained 0.7% after hours yesterday.

Comprehensive Understanding of Jacobs’ New Project

Currently in the planning and design stage, the Marselis Tunnel project is anticipated to start building in 2028 near Aarhus, the location of the busiest commercial port in the nation. The tunnel, part of one of Denmark’s largest infrastructure undertakings, will help redirect heavy traffic away from central Aarhus for greener public areas, improving urban mobility and reducing congestion for both locals and tourists.



In collaboration with Ramboll over the course of 10 years, Jacobs will play a pivotal role in ensuring the Marselis Tunnel project meets key sustainability and safety goals. The company’s work scope will include delivering mechanical and electrical design and construction management services for the tunnel.



Jacobs' international background and methods for project optimization in providing creative, forward-thinking solutions are demonstrated by its leadership in this game-changing project. The company will assist Aarhus in creating a more robust, integrated and sustainable transportation network that promotes community development and economic progress by fusing sustainability-focused improvements with cutting-edge infrastructure design.

Jacobs’ Backlog Strength Supports Growth Trend

The demand for Jacobs' consulting services has grown as a result of its effective project execution in a number of industries, including life sciences, infrastructure, water, the environment, space, broadband and cybersecurity. This is demonstrated by the company's continuous contract wins.



In fiscal 2025, Jacobs secured major projects — such as the modernization of the Copenhagen Nordhavn tunnel, the transformation of VandCenter Syd’s Ejby Mølle plant into an energy-positive facility and strategic advisory — through a partnership with PA Consulting on the operation and maintenance of the Copenhagen Metro. Together, these initiatives highlight the company’s growing role in delivering future-ready infrastructure that supports economic growth, sustainability and community well-being worldwide.



At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025, consolidated backlog reached a new high of $22.7 billion, up 14.3% from the previous year, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x. A solid quarter for bookings is reflected in the 14% year-over-year growth in gross profit in backlog, which is a favorable indicator of the company's standing for the near and long term.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jacobs’ stock has gained 16.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 16.1% growth. Despite the ongoingglobal marketuncertainties, the company is expected to continue benefiting from strong trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition and national security backed by government initiatives.

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



