Jacobs Completes PA Consulting Buyout: A Digital Growth Push?

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J has completed the acquisition of the remaining stake in PA Consulting, taking full ownership of the innovation and transformation consultancy in a deal valued at approximately $1.6 billion. The move marks a significant step in Jacobs’ strategy to expand its footprint in high-value advisory, and digital and technology-enabled services. Following the news, Jacobs' stock gained 0.6% during yesterday’s trading session.



Financially, the buyout is aimed at driving margin expansion and sustained earnings growth, with Jacobs expecting the deal to be accretive to adjusted EPS within the first 12 months of full ownership. This confidence is backed by PA Consulting’s strong performance, including a 27% rise in operating profit on 16% revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. While Jacobs expects $16-$20 million in near-term cost synergies, the larger opportunity lies in revenue synergies — particularly through cross-selling PA Consulting’s high-margin consulting services across its global client base, with a focus on the United States and the Middle East.



The transaction allows Jacobs to more tightly integrate PA Consulting’s capabilities across its core operations, strengthening its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions — from strategy and design to execution — across complex infrastructure and advanced manufacturing projects. Management highlighted that full ownership enhances its positioning as a comprehensive partner, enabling faster delivery, improved capital efficiency and deeper client engagement.



Importantly, Jacobs continues to see rising demand for integrated digital and AI-driven solutions, with PA Consulting’s capabilities acting as a “force multiplier” in scaling these offerings. As clients increasingly seek unified partners to manage complex, large-scale programs, the acquisition positions Jacobs to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities while enhancing margins and strengthening its competitive moat.

Jacobs’ Competitive Position

Jacobs operates in the global engineering, consulting and construction services market, serving infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, energy and data centers. It competes with diversified engineering firms and specialized service providers, including Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and KBR, Inc. KBR.



Sterling Infrastructure has posted strong growth, supported by momentum in its E-Infrastructure and Transportation segments. Its performance reflects disciplined project selection, strategic acquisitions and solid execution, driving gains in revenues and operating income. STRL has also benefited from a favorable project mix and efficiency improvements, leading to notable margin expansion.



KBR, in contrast, emphasizes engineering and technology-led solutions, with a strong presence in government services, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure. It continues to enhance its portfolio through acquisitions while expanding into high-growth areas such as defense, space and energy security. KBR’s technology-driven model and long-term contracts support steady cash flows and strong revenue visibility.

J Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based provider of professional, technical and construction services have gained 4.2% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry but underperforming the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jacobs' stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.03, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of Jacobs

Jacobs’ earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 60 days. The estimated figures for fiscal 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 16.5% and 13.4%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jacobs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.