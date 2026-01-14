Markets
J

Jacobs Bags 2 Engineering And Program Management Contracts From City Of Suffolk, Virginia

January 14, 2026 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), an infrastructure and consulting company, Wednesday announced that it has received two engineering and program management contracts from the City of Suffolk, Virginia to expand and modernize water and wastewater infrastructure.

The financial details of the contracts have not been disclosed.

One contract will support the city's program to reduce sanitary sewer overflows and for the second contract the company will provide planning, design and construction management services for expanding surface water treatment capacity, water distribution system modeling, pump station evaluations and rehabilitating groundwater wells.

In pre-market activity, J shares were trading at $139, down 0.36% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

J

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.