Jacobs Bags 2 Engineering And Program Management Contracts From City Of Suffolk, Virginia

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), an infrastructure and consulting company, Wednesday announced that it has received two engineering and program management contracts from the City of Suffolk, Virginia to expand and modernize water and wastewater infrastructure.

The financial details of the contracts have not been disclosed.

One contract will support the city's program to reduce sanitary sewer overflows and for the second contract the company will provide planning, design and construction management services for expanding surface water treatment capacity, water distribution system modeling, pump station evaluations and rehabilitating groundwater wells.

In pre-market activity, J shares were trading at $139, down 0.36% on the New York Stock Exchange.

