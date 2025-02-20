Jackson Financial (JXN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.56, changing hands as low as $85.30 per share. Jackson Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JXN's low point in its 52 week range is $48 per share, with $115.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.83.

