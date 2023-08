(RTTNews) - Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) shares are trading more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade as the company is all set to replace NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective September 1.

Currently, shares are at $38.51, up 11.18 percent from the previous close of $34.63 on a volume of 1,320,867.

