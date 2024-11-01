Jackpot Digital Expands with 100 New Poker Tables

Jackpot Digital (TSE:JJ) has released an update.

Jackpot Digital Inc. has announced plans to order 100 additional Jackpot Blitz® electronic poker tables to meet growing demand in North America, Europe, and Asia. This expansion aims to enhance their presence in land-based casinos and strengthen their recurring revenue. The company is also working on securing licenses in various North American jurisdictions to accelerate deployment.

For further insights into TSE:JJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.