News & Insights

Stocks

Jackpot Digital Expands with 100 New Poker Tables

November 01, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jackpot Digital (TSE:JJ) has released an update.

Jackpot Digital Inc. has announced plans to order 100 additional Jackpot Blitz® electronic poker tables to meet growing demand in North America, Europe, and Asia. This expansion aims to enhance their presence in land-based casinos and strengthen their recurring revenue. The company is also working on securing licenses in various North American jurisdictions to accelerate deployment.

For further insights into TSE:JJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.