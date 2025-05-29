Bitcoin Magazine



Jack Mallers Announced A New System of Bitcoin Backed Loans at Strike

The Founder and CEO of Strike, Jack Mallers, at the 2025 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, announced a new system of Bitcoin backed loans at Strike with one digit interest rate.

Jack Mallers began his keynote by pointing at the biggest problem. Fiat currency.

“The best time to go to Whole Foods and buy eggs with your dollars was 1913,” said Mallers. “Every other time after, you are getting screwed.”

What’s the solution?

“The solution is Bitcoin,” stated Mallers. “Bitcoin is the money that we coincide that nobody can print. You can’t print, you can’t debase my time and energy, you cannot deprive me of owning assets, of getting out of debt, of living sovereignly and protecting my future, my family, my priced possessions. Bitcoin is what we invented to do that.”

Mallers gave a power message to the audience by explaining that people should HODL every dollar they have in Bitcoin. People should also spend a little of it to have a nice life.

“You can’t HODL forever,” said Jack.

While talking about loans that people borrow against their Bitcoin. He explained why he thinks banks putting 20% in interest for loans backed with Bitcoin is outrageous.

“All these professional economists, they are like Bitcoin is risky and volatile,” stated Mallers. “No it’s not. This is the magnificent 7 one year volatility and the orange one in the middle is Bitcoin. It’s no more risky and volatile. It’s a little bit more volatile than Apple, but is far less more volatile than Tesla.”

“As Bitcoin matures, its volatility goes down,” continued Jack. “Bitcoin volatility is at a point where it is no more risky than a Tesla Stock. We should not be paying double digits rates for a loan.”

Mallers announced his new system of loans at Strike of 9-13% in interest rates. It will allow people to get loans from $10,000 to $1 billion.

Mallers closed by saying, “please be responsible. This is debt. Debt is like fire in my opinion. It can heat a civilization. It can warm your home, but if you go too crazy it can burn your house down.”

“Life is short,” said Jack. “Take the trip, but with bitcoin you just get to take a better one.”

