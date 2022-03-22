Jack Henry (JKHY) Boosts Clientele Via Technology Platform

Jack Henry & Associates’ JKHY technology platform has been chosen by Bank of Burlington, RockPoint Bank and Moultrie Bank & Trust.

The banks selected the company’s LoanVantage platform and Banno Digital Platform. The LoanVantage platform helps in diversifying its loan portfolio, whereas the Banno Digital platform offers an enhanced digital experience.

On the back of Jack Henry’s technology platforms, the banks aim to expand the accessibility of their financial services to local businesses and professionals.

The selection of LoanVantage and Banno Digital platforms highlights the robustness of these solutions.

With the recent move, Jack Henry has added strength to the customer base. This is expected to contribute to its top-line growth in the upcoming period.

Growing Customer Partnerships

Apart from the above-mentioned three banks, Jack Henry extended its relationship with Independent Financial. Per the terms, Independent Financial will leverage Jack Henry’s digital lending platform, LoanVantage, for automating commercial loans for small and medium-sized businesses.

Additionally, the company’s Symitar solution got picked by Siouxland Federal Credit Union and Fulda Area Credit Union for hosting core solution in a private cloud space.

Also, IncredibleBank selected Jack Henry’s online account opening solution to improve its online account opening procedure.

Old Missouri Bank also selected the Jack Henry banking system and Banno Digital Platform along with Jack Henry’s digital lending, deposit, and payment solutions to meet growth plans and provide an enhanced experience to customers.

Further, the company’s Jack Henry Lending platform has been chosen by the Bank of Charles Town for automating commercial lending.

Portfolio Strength

Jack Henry’s growing momentum among customers is attributed to its reliable and efficient portfolio of solutions. Also, the company keeps bringing advanced technological solutions to better serve customers.

Recently, JKHY embedded tax return spreading into its LoanVantage platform to help banks and credit unions streamline and automate the lending process.

It also released agricultural industry spreading models to help financial institutions in the seamless processing of agricultural loans.

Additionally, the company launched a powerful digital solution named FactorSoft Web Portal that provides near-real-time servicing to lenders anytime and anywhere.

Further, the availability of Jack Henry Consumer Loans for creating and managing loans as well as supporting borrower relationships remains noteworthy.

